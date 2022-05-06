Hit-and-run driver critically injures pedestrian west of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A hit-and-run driver struck and critically injured a pedestrian Thursday night near Jefferson and Washington avenues, police said.

The 25-year-old man was hit around 11:30 p.m. while walking west to cross Jefferson at Washington, police said.

The vehicle, a gray sedan, was heading south on Jefferson and kept going after hitting the man, police said.

The car was last spotted driving west onto Locust Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition and unstable, police said.

The intersection is on the edge of the Midtown and Downtown West neighborhoods. District detectives are investigating the crash. Police didn't say if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk or if the driver had a green light.

