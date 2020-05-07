You are the owner of this article.
Hit-and-run driver fatally hits 16-year-old boy walking along highway near Wentzville
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 16-year-old boy walking along U.S. Highway 61 was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The boy was from Foristell, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol did not release his name. The agency has a policy of not identifying juveniles.

The boy was struck just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on southbound U.S. Highway 61, at North Point Prairie Road. The scene was north of the Wentzville city limits.

The patrol said the boy had been walking on the side of the highway when a vehicle hit him and kept going. A brief summary provided by the patrol did not include a description of the vehicle that struck him.

