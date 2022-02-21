Hit-and-run driver kills man in Walnut Park West neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was hit by a car and dragged to his death late Sunday night in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, police said.

The unidentified man, in his 40s, died at the scene about 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

St. Louis police said he was struck in the 5200 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, near Sherry Avenue, by someone driving a sedan, possibly a Pontiac Grand Prix.

Police have made no arrests.

A witness had talked with the pedestrian before he was struck. The pedestrian told the witness he was suffering from an unrelated injury and needed help.

A car approached them, entered the northbound lanes of Goodfellow and into the southbound lanes to hit the man, police said. The victim was dragged south on Goodfellow.