Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian on St. Charles Rock Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing St. Charles Rock Road on Monday night, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Joseph H. Bryant, 63, of Bossier City, Louisiana.

Police were called to the scene at 8:52 p.m. Monday on St. Charles Rock Road, east of Interstate 270. Police said Bryant was crossing St. Charles Rock Road when an eastbound vehicle fatally struck him.

Bryant died at the scene.

Police said the vehicle that hit him drove away; police no description of the vehicle.