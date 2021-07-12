 Skip to main content
Hit-and-run driver kills pregnant teenager riding bicycle on Interstate 170
UPDATED with additional details about victim.

CLAYTON — A hit-and-run driver fatally struck a pregnant teenager who was riding a bicycle on Interstate 170 early Monday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 19-year-old of the St. Louis area. The crash was reported about 12:20 a.m. Monday on northbound I-170, north of Forest Park Parkway. 

Friends and relatives say Hamblin was six months pregnant and using the bicycle to get to and from her job at a fast-food restaurant in the Brentwood area.

Sha'leah A. Hamblin

Hamblin was riding a bicycle in a lane of northbound I-170 when she was struck from behind by a vehicle. Small pieces of a vehicle were found at the scene and, based on that, police believe the vehicle that hit her is a Chevrolet Camaro of unknown color, and likely has front-end damage.

Hamblin died at the scene and her body was taken directly to the morgue, police said. The fetus also died.

She was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said. Investigators don't know why Hamblin was riding in a traffic lane. The report says she was in the left lane of traffic, near the median wall, and not on a shoulder.

Hamblin was active in a church youth group and was a recent graduate of McCluer High School in Florissant. Friends and relatives of Hamblin are seeking donations to help pay for her funeral. 

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

