Hit-and-run driver kills pregnant teenager riding bicycle on Interstate 170

UPDATED with additional details about victim.

CLAYTON — A hit-and-run driver fatally struck a pregnant teenager who was riding a bicycle on Interstate 170 early Monday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 19-year-old of the St. Louis area. The crash was reported about 12:20 a.m. Monday on northbound I-170, north of Forest Park Parkway.

Friends and relatives say Hamblin was six months pregnant and using the bicycle to get to and from her job at a fast-food restaurant in the Brentwood area.

Hamblin was riding a bicycle in a lane of northbound I-170 when she was struck from behind by a vehicle. Small pieces of a vehicle were found at the scene and, based on that, police believe the vehicle that hit her is a Chevrolet Camaro of unknown color, and likely has front-end damage.

Hamblin died at the scene and her body was taken directly to the morgue, police said. The fetus also died.

She was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said. Investigators don't know why Hamblin was riding in a traffic lane. The report says she was in the left lane of traffic, near the median wall, and not on a shoulder.