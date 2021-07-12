Hit-and-run driver kills teenager riding bicycle on Interstate 170

A hit-and-run driver fatally struck a teenager riding a bicycle on Interstate 170 early Monday.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 19-year-old Sha'leah A. Hamblin of the St. Louis area.
The crash was reported at 12:19 a.m. Monday on northbound I-170, north of Forest Park Parkway.
Hamblin was riding a bicycle in a lane of northbound I-170 when she was struck from behind by a vehicle. Police have no description of the vehicle that hit her.
Hamblin died at the scene. She was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said.
From staff reports
