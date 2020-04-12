Live

Hit and run injures man in north St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS CITY — A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident Saturday evening, police said.

The 58-year-old, who was not named, was found lying on southbound Union Boulevard with severe injuries at 9:56 p.m., officers said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Police had no description for the vehicle involved in the incident.

The accident happened at Union Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue; Union is the divider between the Kingsway West and Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods.

