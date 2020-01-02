Hit-and-run victim on Chouteau identified; man in custody

ST. LOUIS— Police have identified a man who was killed while walking across Chouteau Avenue on New Year's Eve and also announced that a hit-and-run suspect was in custody.

The victim, Willie Latimore, was 51 years old.

Latimore was walking across Chouteau at 14th Street around 6 p.m. when a person driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck hit him and kept going.

Police said Thursday afternoon they had found the Dodge Ram about a mile away at 18th and Olive streets and that a 54-year-old man suspected of being the driver was taken into custody shortly afterward.

Police have not released the man's name or any charges related to the incident.