Home contractor accused of consumer fraud for failing to finish job

CLAYTON — A home contractor could face up to four years in prison after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed consumer fraud charges against him Monday in St. Louis County.

Brandon Rusin, of Rocky Mount, in Morgan County, is accused of taking $4,300 in upfront payments from a homeowner to remodel rooms but never finishing the job.

Rusin changed his company's name from Custom Homes and Remodeling LLC to Spencer Construction and moved from St. Louis County to Rocky Mount, according to a press release from Schmitt's office.

Court records show Rusin has been accused of similar crimes across the state, including stealing and financial exploitation of an elderly/disabled person. Several others in the state have sued Rusin for breach of contract.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office asks others who believe they may have been scammed by Rusin to contact them at 800-392-8222 or submit a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

