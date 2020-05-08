Home contractor charged with scamming elderly St. Charles residents

ST. CHARLES — A Caseyville man is accused of taking more than $15,000 from a 96-year-old woman and a couple in their 80s from St. Charles for landscaping work he never did, authorities said Friday.

Daniel A. Mitchell, 31, of the 300 block of Brookside Drive in Caseyville, was charged Thursday in St. Charles County Circuit Court with six counts of financial exploitation of the elderly and one count of first-degree burglary.

St. Charles police said in a news release that Mitchell, who owned the Affordable Solutions contracting firm, took $8,900 from the woman and $6,700 from the married couple from February 2018 to June 2019. Mitchell would do minor landscaping and claim to have completed more significant home repairs that he never did, and returned several times to tell them they needed more work done.

Mitchell was being held at the St. Charles County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail. There was no lawyer for him listed in court records.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.