Homeless man and woman charged in theft of funeral home van that had body inside

CLAYTON — A homeless man, and a woman with him, were charged Saturday in connection to a stolen funeral home van that had a body inside.

Brian Schaake, 38, faces a felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle, and Christina Kalb, 31, faces a misdemeanor charge of tampering with a motor vehicle, according to court records.

Officials said both of them had the same address in the 2600 block of Glenwood Avenue, in Springfield, Illinois, but that Schaake may be homeless.

Kalb was released from custody, officials said. Schaake was being held Saturday on $40,000 cash bond.

In a probable cause statement, St. Louis County Police detective Scott Russell said Schaake likely wouldn’t show up in court because his last address was out of state and he was believed to be homeless.

The detective wrote that Schaake “poses a danger to the community or to any other person because he continued to occupy the stolen vehicle after observing the vehicle was transporting a deceased subject.”

