Homeless man gets 13-year term for St. Louis-area robberies

ST. LOUIS — A homeless man was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison for robbing five cellphone stores in St. Louis city and county in 2018.
Sean M. Boure, 43, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Aug. 19 to eight robbery and gun charges. He admitted robbing the following five businesses:
- The Boost Mobile store at 10204 Page Avenue in Overland on Sept. 5, 2018. The store lost $622 and Boure also took an employee's pistol.
- The Cricket Wireless store at 1530 South Kirkwood Road in Sunset Hills on Oct. 2, 2018. Boure took $190.
- The Boost Mobile store at 12110 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton on Nov. 9, 2018. Boure stole $1,407.
- The T-Mobile store at 4517 South Kingshighway Boulevard in St. Louis on Nov. 16, 2018. He took $200.
- The Cricket Wireless store at 8021 West Florissant Avenue in Jennings on Nov. 23, 2018. Boure stole $700.
Boure admitted pointing a pistol at employees and threatening to shoot some of them, his plea agreement says. A relative also identified Boure as the robber of a fast-food restaurant and another cellphone store following the release of photos to the public by police.
