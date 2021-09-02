 Skip to main content
Homeless man identified as person killed at Interco Plaza encampment
Eviction threatened for unhoused encampment

Clockwise from left, Jeffery Bell, Michael White, Greg "G-rad" Hill and Carlos Walker all residents of the Interco Plaza off Tucker Boulevard in downtown St. Louis play a game of cards on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. "You'll see us here playing cards at 5 o'clock," says Hill who has no intention of going to the new temporary shelter opened by the St. Patrick Center a few blocks away. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a 36-year-old homeless man as the person killed over the weekend at an encampment downtown.

DeMarco McNeal was shot and killed around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Tucker Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive by an unknown suspect, police said.

The shooting sparked the adjacent nonprofit St. Patrick Center to increase security and payment processing giant Square to temporarily close its offices.

People who work near the encampment said it has been getting more violent in recent weeks, with people using drugs and assaulting each other in the public plaza.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on July 6 set a goal to clean up the encampment in 60 days, but on Thursday, she said she did not know when people would be gone.

“Our administration’s priority is to ensure we are able to find housing for the residents who are still at Interco Plaza,” mayoral spokesman Nick Dunne said. “We know there are only a handful of people down there. We are willing to get them into a safer place.”

