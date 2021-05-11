Homeless youth advocacy group to add more than a dozen beds

ST. LOUIS — A youth homeless advocacy group announced Tuesday that by this fall it will add 18 beds for young people experiencing homelessness.

Covenant House Missouri, which helps people ages 16 to 24 with housing and other resources, said in an announcement that about $600,000 of the $750,000 price tag to build two new households on its 44,000-square-foot North Kingshighway campus will come from federal funding awarded through the city's Division of Homeless Services.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major factor in an increase in the number of youth needing services, the group said. The number of young people on a waiting list for the program's services more than doubled last year, according to Tuesday's release.

Ten new beds in one household will be for males, and eight beds in another will be for females.

In addition to housing, Covenant House Missouri also helps with education and employment opportunities.

The nonprofit has an annual budget of more than $4 million.

