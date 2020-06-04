Homeowner shoots, critically injures suspected burglar at Walnut Park East home

ST. LOUIS – A homeowner shot and critically injured a burglar at a home in the Walnut Park East neighborhood early Thursday, authorities said.

The 43-year-old homeowner was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said the homeowner shot the alleged intruder about 3 a.m. Thursday after confronting him inside the home in the 5400 block of Beacon Avenue. The intruder was shot in the arm, back and abdomen, police said.

The injured man is 38 years old. He was conscious and breathing at the scene and rushed to a hospital. Police said he was critical but stable.

Police have not released the name of either man.

In the last six months, crime in the Walnut Park East neighborhood is up about 11%, compared to the same period a year ago. Property crimes are up, but violent crimes are down, according to statistics.

