Homeowner who fatally shot intruder in Webster Groves won't face charges

The Post-Dispatch reported that friends of Vazquez believe he was lost and entered the home by mistake. He had been staying with a family about six houses from where he was shot. They thought he went outside to smoke a cigarette and assume he took a walk.

Police haven't said what their theory was.

Simona Loultchev, who dated Vazquez for 10 years, said she noticed changes in his personality in recent weeks as he grew depressed and seemingly paranoid. He thought people were hacking his computer accounts, and he looked menacingly at the stars as if someone followed him, she said.

“It recently got weird,” Loultchev said, “like he thought people were spying on him, and he was looking at the sky.”

The county prosecutor addressed that in his statement Thursday.

"There has been some speculation in the media as to the mental state of the intruder, but even if true, this would have little weight on the homeowner's ability to protect his family," Bell said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy."

A couple in their late 40s live at the home. A man who answered the door recently, as a dog barked incessantly, declined to speak to a reporter but said he would pass a message to his attorney.

