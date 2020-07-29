Homes, businesses in Arnold evacuated after part of retaining wall collapses
Homes, businesses in Arnold evacuated after part of retaining wall collapses

wall

Police and fire officials responded after a portion of a retaining wall collapsed in Arnold on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Rock Community Fire Protection District

ARNOLD — Homes and businesses were evacuated Wednesday after part of a retaining wall collapsed.

Arnold police and the Rock Community Fire Protection District responded to the 1200 block of Windcrest Circle about 9:15 a.m. and found the wall had sustained "significant damage." Two homes at the base of the wall were evacuated, officials said, along with four businesses in a strip mall at the top of the wall. 

"These things need to be taken seriously," Rock Community Fire District spokesman Ron Harder said. "People had bricks in their back yards."

No one was injured. After evacuating the homes and businesses, firefighters and police turned the scene over to building officials, utilities and construction experts to figure out a cause and fix the wall.

