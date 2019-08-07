ST. LOUIS — St. Louis homicide detectives were investigation a triple shooting in north St. Louis Wednesday that police say is connected to a car accident on Interstate 70.
Police were called to the shooting just before 4:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Plover Avenue in Walnut Park East. Upon arrival, officers found three men with gunshot wounds.
Two of the men were not breathing, police said. The third was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police said the shooting was related to a car accident near Interstate 70 and Bircher Boulevard in north St. Louis.
Police did not immediately release more information Wednesday afternoon.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.