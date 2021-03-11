 Skip to main content
Homicide detectives arrest man in fatal stabbing at St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS —  Police have arrested a 50-year-old man in a fatal stabbing Wednesday at a gas station in north St. Louis,.

Police on Thursday said detectives plan to seek charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action against the suspect.

The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the suspect because the prosecutor's office has not yet filed charges.

The man is accused of killing Bryce Eli Hackworth, 25,  about 1 a.m. Wednesday at the BP gas station, at 5003 Natural Bridge Avenue. Hackworth was stabbed in the torso, police said.

Hackworth lived in the 5400 block of Ringer Road.

