ST LOUIS — Homicide detectives were investigating after an elderly woman was found dead in a burning home in the Baden neighborhood Wednesday evening.
Police have not released the identify of the victim but say "suspicious circumstances" are the reason the department's Homicide and Bomb and Arson teams were called in.
The home is in the 900 block of Riverview Boulevard.
The fire was put out by 5 p.m., police said.
Fire extinguished. Fire investigators & @SLMPD @stlcountypd Regional Bomb & Arson on scene investigating. #STLCity— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) November 27, 2019
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as details become available.