 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homicide detectives called to scene of triple shooting in Dutchtown neighborhood
0 comments

Homicide detectives called to scene of triple shooting in Dutchtown neighborhood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Homicides detectives were called out Thursday to a home in south St. Louis after a report of a triple shooting.

The shooting was reported about 7 a.m. inside a home in the 4100 block of South Grand Boulevard.

Police confirm that homicide detectives are handling the case but did not confirm the conditions of any of the three victims.

A department spokeswoman, Evita Caldwell, also didn't know the ages or genders of the three who were shot.

That block of South Grand, near Gasconade Street, is in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis. Reported crimes in Dutchtown in the last six months is up about 6% compared to the same period a year ago, statistics show.

Check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports