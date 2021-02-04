Homicide detectives called to scene of triple shooting in Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Homicides detectives were called out Thursday to a home in south St. Louis after a report of a triple shooting.

The shooting was reported about 7 a.m. inside a home in the 4100 block of South Grand Boulevard.

Police confirm that homicide detectives are handling the case but did not confirm the conditions of any of the three victims.

A department spokeswoman, Evita Caldwell, also didn't know the ages or genders of the three who were shot.

That block of South Grand, near Gasconade Street, is in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis. Reported crimes in Dutchtown in the last six months is up about 6% compared to the same period a year ago, statistics show.

