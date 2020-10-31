 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homicide detectives called to shooting in city's Kingsway West neighborhood
0 comments

Homicide detectives called to shooting in city's Kingsway West neighborhood

Subscribe for $1 a month

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were investigating the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.

A man in his 40s was shot in the head just before 2 p.m. in the 5000 block of St. Louis Avenue, police said. 

No other details were immediately available.

Reported crime in the Kingsway West neighborhood is down nearly 29% between April and the end of September compared to the same period last year.

Police car

Copyright: federicofoto / 123RF Stock Photo

 FedericoC
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports