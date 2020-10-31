Homicide detectives called to shooting in city's Kingsway West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were investigating the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.

A man in his 40s was shot in the head just before 2 p.m. in the 5000 block of St. Louis Avenue, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

Reported crime in the Kingsway West neighborhood is down nearly 29% between April and the end of September compared to the same period last year.

