Homicide detectives called to shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in north St. Louis Monday morning, police said.

The victim was found in the 4500 block of McMillan Avenue at about 6:55 a.m., unconscious and not breathing, police said.

Police on the scene said that the man had been shot multiple times. A dog was with the man's body, delaying evidence technicians until the dog was removed.

Police did not immediately provide any other information on the incident.

The shooting happened in the Lewis Place neighborhood.

Robert Cohen of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

