 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homicide detectives called to shooting in north St. Louis
0 comments

Homicide detectives called to shooting in north St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in north St. Louis Monday morning, police said.

The victim was found in the 4500 block of McMillan Avenue at about 6:55 a.m., unconscious and not breathing, police said.

Police on the scene said that the man had been shot multiple times. A dog was with the man's body, delaying evidence technicians until the dog was removed.

Police did not immediately provide any other information on the incident.

The shooting happened in the Lewis Place neighborhood.

Robert Cohen of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

• Crime Tracker: St. Louis city

• Get crime reports for the St. Louis region

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories April 14, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports