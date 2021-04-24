 Skip to main content
Homicide detectives called to triple shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were called to the scene of a triple shooting early Saturday in north St. Louis, police reported.

The shooting occurred around 1:56 a.m. at Wren Avenue and Bircher Boulevard. No other details were released.

The site is in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. Crime is down 36.47% this year, compared with the same six month period the previous year.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
