Homicide detectives called to triple shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were called to the scene of a triple shooting early Saturday in north St. Louis, police reported.
The shooting occurred around 1:56 a.m. at Wren Avenue and Bircher Boulevard. No other details were released.
The site is in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. Crime is down 36.47% this year, compared with the same six month period the previous year.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
