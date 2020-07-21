You are the owner of this article.
Homicide detectives investigate shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was found unconscious and not breathing Tuesday afternoon in the 3100 block of North Grand Boulevard, police said.

The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. Homicide detectives are investigating.

The scene was in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. 

Police said they would provide more information on Wednesday.

