Homicide detectives investigate shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was found unconscious and not breathing Tuesday afternoon in the 3100 block of North Grand Boulevard, police said.
The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. Homicide detectives are investigating.
The scene was in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.
Police said they would provide more information on Wednesday.
Rachel Rice
