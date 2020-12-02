 Skip to main content
Homicide detectives investigating after man found dead in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of Alberta Street, in the city's Marine Villa neighborhood of south St. Louis.

The man was found outside about 8 a.m., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was dead at the scene. Police said they don't know the man's identity but that he appears to be in his 40s.

Police said homicide detectives were investigating.

