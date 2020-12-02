Homicide detectives investigating after man found dead in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of Alberta Street, in the city's Marine Villa neighborhood of south St. Louis.
The man was found outside about 8 a.m., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was dead at the scene. Police said they don't know the man's identity but that he appears to be in his 40s.
Police said homicide detectives were investigating.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.