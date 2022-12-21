 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who are sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Homicide detectives investigating after man found fatally shot in Jennings

  • 0

JENNINGS — A man was found fatally shot in a parking lot on Wednesday, according to St. Louis County police.

Police say they got a call about a shooting shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man shot who was pronounced dead on the scene shortly afterward.

No additional information about the incident has been released by police. They ask anyone with information to contact them at 636-529-8210. Anonymous tipsters can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

Explore the homicide tracker.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News