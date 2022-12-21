Homicide detectives investigating after man found fatally shot in Jennings

JENNINGS — A man was found fatally shot in a parking lot on Wednesday, according to St. Louis County police.

Police say they got a call about a shooting shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man shot who was pronounced dead on the scene shortly afterward.

No additional information about the incident has been released by police. They ask anyone with information to contact them at 636-529-8210. Anonymous tipsters can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).