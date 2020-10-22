Homicide detectives investigating after teen shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was shot Thursday afternoon inside a car near the intersection of Ashland and Lambdin avenues, St. Louis police said.

Police did not give a condition for the teen but said it was grave enough that homicide detectives are investigating.

The shooting took place around 1 p.m. in the Greater Ville neighborhood. Police believe the shooting suspect was on foot when the person fired on the teen through the passenger side window of the car. No one was in custody.

Officials did not provide an age for the victim.

