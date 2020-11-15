 Skip to main content
Homicide detectives investigating after two shot in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two males were shot Sunday afternoon in the 5600 block of Hiller Place, one in the chest and one in the abdomen, according to police.

The shooting scene is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. Both victims were taken to a hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police did not provide more information on the condition of the shooting victims.

