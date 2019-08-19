Updated Monday morning with more information from police.
ST. LOUIS — A body was found Sunday inside a vacant building in north St. Louis, police said. Police called the death "suspicious" on Monday.
Police responded to a call for a building check at about 2 p.m. and located the body in the underground cistern of an abandoned building in the 1800 block of north 19th Street. The building is in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Police had not identified the person found as of Monday morning.
Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.