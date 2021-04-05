 Skip to main content
Homicide detectives investigating body found under sheet of metal in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A body was found under a sheet of metal Monday afternoon in the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, police said.

Police responded at 1:45 p.m. to a call for a deceased person. The person's death is being investigated as a homicide.

The scene was in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood, near the county line. 

Officials provided no other information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sports