Homicide detectives investigating body found under sheet of metal in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A body was found under a sheet of metal Monday afternoon in the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, police said.
Police responded at 1:45 p.m. to a call for a deceased person. The person's death is being investigated as a homicide.
The scene was in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood, near the county line.
Officials provided no other information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
