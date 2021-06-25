Homicide detectives investigating death of man in Bevo Mill neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were investigating after a man was found dead Friday morning inside a home in the city's Bevo Mill neighborhood.

Police haven't said how he died. They also haven't released the man's name or age.

Police were called just before 8 a.m., said Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman. The home is at 3837 Eiler Street in south St. Louis.

Clarence Smith, a neighbor who lives two houses away, said squatters have been in and out of the building for about a year. Smith said someone in an alley shot up the rear of the home about a week ago.

A woman who said she was the landlord there said she had tried to evict the tenant for a year but couldn't because of the COVID-19 eviction moratorium.

David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.