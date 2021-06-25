 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homicide detectives investigating death of man in Bevo Mill neighborhood
0 comments

Homicide detectives investigating death of man in Bevo Mill neighborhood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were investigating after a man was found dead Friday morning inside a home in the city's Bevo Mill neighborhood.

Police haven't said how he died. They also haven't released the man's name or age.

Police were called just before 8 a.m., said Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman. The home is at 3837 Eiler Street in south St. Louis.

Clarence Smith, a neighbor who lives two houses away, said squatters have been in and out of the building for about a year. Smith said someone in an alley shot up the rear of the home about a week ago.

A woman who said she was the landlord there said she had tried to evict the tenant for a year but couldn't because of the COVID-19 eviction moratorium.

David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports