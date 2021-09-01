Homicide detectives investigating death of man in The Gate District

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man in his 50s was found dead in a building in The Gate District neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Officers responded around 7:42 a.m. to the 1400 block of Ohio Avenue where they found the man dead.
The medical examiner responded and homicide detectives were requested.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
