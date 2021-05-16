Homicide detectives investigating double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot in the 5700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard on Sunday evening, police said, and one man is in critical condition.
Police responded to a shooting at 5:19 p.m. and found one man shot twice in his right arm and a second man shot in the chest. Both were taken to a hospital. The man who was shot in the chest is listed as being in critical, unstable condition.
Homicide detectives are investigating this shooting.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.