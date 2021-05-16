 Skip to main content
Homicide detectives investigating double shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot in the 5700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard on Sunday evening, police said, and one man is in critical condition.

Police responded to a shooting at 5:19 p.m. and found one man shot twice in his right arm and a second man shot in the chest. Both were taken to a hospital. The man who was shot in the chest is listed as being in critical, unstable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating this shooting.

