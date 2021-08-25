 Skip to main content
Homicide detectives investigating man shot in O'Fallon neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday evening in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood. 

Police responded just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a man shot in the 4400 block of Clarence Avenue. He was not conscious or breathing. 

A woman remained on the scene and is in police custody.

The man is about 30, police said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

