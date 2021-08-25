Homicide detectives investigating man shot in O'Fallon neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday evening in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.
Police responded just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a man shot in the 4400 block of Clarence Avenue. He was not conscious or breathing.
A woman remained on the scene and is in police custody.
The man is about 30, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Rachel Rice
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today