Homicide detectives investigating north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday in the Penrose neighborhood, officials said.

Police responded to a shooting call around noon in the 4400 block of Penrose Street and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was not conscious nor breathing.

Investigators said the scene was outdoors, but offered no further information.

Check back for updates on this breaking story. .

