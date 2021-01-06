Homicide detectives investigating north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday in the Penrose neighborhood, officials said.
Police responded to a shooting call around noon in the 4400 block of Penrose Street and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was not conscious nor breathing.
Investigators said the scene was outdoors, but offered no further information.
Check back for updates on this breaking story. .
