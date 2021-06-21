 Skip to main content
Homicide detectives investigating shooting death of 41-year-old man in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man who was fatally shot in the Bevo Mill neighborhood of St. Louis over the weekend. 

Brian Gardner Jr., 41, of the 4500 block of Gravois Avenue, was found Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Ellenwood Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

