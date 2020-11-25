 Skip to main content
Homicide detectives investigating shooting in Carr Square neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are on the scene of a shooting in the Carr Square neighborhood Wednesday night. 

A man was shot around 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of 19th Street, police said.

The man, whom they did not identify, was not conscious or breathing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

