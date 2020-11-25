Homicide detectives investigating shooting in Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are on the scene of a shooting in the Carr Square neighborhood Wednesday night.
A man was shot around 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of 19th Street, police said.
The man, whom they did not identify, was not conscious or breathing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
