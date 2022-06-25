 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Homicide detectives investigating shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives have been called to the scene of a shooting in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

A man was found shot in the 5300 block of Euclid Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. He was not conscious and not breathing, according to St. Louis police. Officers released few details about the shooting Saturday afternoon.

