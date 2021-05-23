 Skip to main content
Homicide detectives investigating shooting in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the middle of the afternoon on Sunday and was then driven to the hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

The man was shot near the intersection of Osceola Street and California Avenue near South Broadway. Police responded to the scene at 2:16 p.m. The shooting scene is in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. 

