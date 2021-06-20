 Skip to main content
Homicide detectives investigating shooting in south St. Louis
Homicide detectives investigating shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was found lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4200 block of Ellenwood Avenue on Sunday, police said.

The call for a shooting came in at 6:44 p.m. Homicide detectives are investigating.

The shooting scene is near Gravois Avenue in the Bevo Mill neighborhood.

