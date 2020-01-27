Homicide detectives investigating shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was neither conscious nor breathing, police said, after more than a dozen shots rang out on a residential street in the Botanical Heights neighborhood Monday night.

Police responded to the 4100 block of McRee Avenue for a shooting at about 9:20 p.m. Homicide detectives were later called to the scene.

In video surveillance, more than a dozen gunshots can be heard in two separate bursts during the incident.

Police set up a divider on the passenger side of a white van that was surrounded by shattered glass and had bullet holes in the passenger side door. Residents said they don't recognize the van.

Police did not provide more details about the shooting or the victim Monday night.