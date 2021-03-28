Homicide detectives investigating shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting early Sunday that gravely wounded a man in St. Louis.

A man, 38, was shot multiple times about 4:35 a.m. in the 1200 block of Cass Avenue, near Tucker Boulevard, police said. He was in critical and unstable condition at a hospital.

Two others police believe were involved also suffered injuries in the shooting, police said. A 34-year-old woman was later dropped off at a hospital with a graze wound, and a man, 39, later contacted police to report being struck with a firearm. Police said those two victims would not cooperate with the police investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call St. Louis homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8577.

