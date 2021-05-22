Homicide detectives investigating shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were summoned to a shooting scene Saturday evening to investigate a person found shot in the head, police said.
The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 3100 block of Sheridan Avenue in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.
Police said the male victim was conscious but barely breathing and was taken to a hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
