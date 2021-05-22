 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homicide detectives investigating shooting in St. Louis
0 comments

Homicide detectives investigating shooting in St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were summoned to a shooting scene Saturday evening to investigate a person found shot in the head, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 3100 block of Sheridan Avenue in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Police said the male victim was conscious but barely breathing and was taken to a hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Ending unemployment payments may not solve the labor shortage

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports