 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homicide detectives investigating south St. Louis shooting
0 comments

Homicide detectives investigating south St. Louis shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning in which a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the Patch neighborhood, police said.

Police responded to the intersection of South Broadway and East Davis Street at about 5:30 a.m. and found a man unresponsive inside a vehicle.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports