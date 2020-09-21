 Skip to main content
Homicide detectives investigating two of three shootings across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating two of three shootings on Sunday.

Shortly after 3 p.m. police responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of North 25th Street and found a woman shot in the stomach. She was listed as being in critical condition and unstable. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

At about 5:30 p.m. police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Chippewa Street in south city and found a man shot in the cheek. The man was conscious and breathing.

At about 6:30 p.m. police responded to a shooting call near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Selber Court and found a 47-year-old man who died after being shot in the head. Homicide detectives are investigating.

