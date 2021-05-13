Homicide detectives take over shooting case in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man who was shot Wednesday in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood was so severely injured that homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

The 45-year-old man was shot just after 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Montgomery Street. He was shot several times and hospitalized in critical and unstable condition, police said.

Police have not released the man's name. Because of his condition, homicide detectives instead of district detectives will be handling the assault investigation.

Police had no suspects.

The scene was near Grand Boulevard in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

