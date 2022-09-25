 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Homicide investigating after man dies from head injury in Baden

St. Louis City Police vehicle (copy)

St. Louis police vehicle. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead in the Baden neighborhood Saturday night after being hit on the head by an unknown object.

St. Louis police said they responded to a call at 21 Gast Place. They found Ryan Thompson, 33, unconscious in the alley between Gast and the 8600 block of Church Drive.

EMS pronounced Thompson dead at the scene. Police do not believe it was a shooting and said Thompson appears to be have been hit in the head with something. 

The incident appears to have happened to the south, closer to McLaran Avenue, in the 8500 block of Church Drive. Homicide detectives are investigating and ask people with information to call 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip can remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward if they call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

