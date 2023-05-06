ST. LOUIS — Police have requested homicide detectives investigate after two men were shot in the Hyde Park neighborhood Saturday evening.
The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Destrehan Street just south of Hyde Park.
Police said one man was not conscious or breathing and requested homicide investigate. Another man was shot and taken to the hospital. His condition was not available and police did not release any additional information.
Jacob Barker
Jacob Barker is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch. 314-340-8291
