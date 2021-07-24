Homicide investigators called to fatal shooting

Updated at 10:30 a.m. with ID of victim

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting late Friday in the 2900 block of North 21st Street.

The victim was identified as Darrell Chapple, 42, of the 5200 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Police investigating a report of a shooting about 11:34 p.m. found Chapple lying on a sidewalk. He had multiple puncture wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. Crime was up about 22% in the neighborhood, compared with the previous six month period.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

