Homicide investigators called to fatal shooting
Homicide investigators called to fatal shooting

Updated at 10:30 a.m. with ID of victim

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting late Friday in the 2900 block of North 21st Street.

The victim was identified as Darrell Chapple, 42, of the 5200 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Police investigating a report of a shooting about 11:34 p.m. found Chapple lying on a sidewalk. He had multiple puncture wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. Crime was up about 22% in the neighborhood, compared with the previous six month period.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
